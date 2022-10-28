South Africa: Tania Campbell Says She Was Ousted for Uncovering ANC Corruption

Tania Campbell of the DA, who was ousted as the mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni this week, strongly believes she will wear the mayoral chains again within 10 days.

Campbell was speaking after she was voted out in a motion of no confidence during a council meeting on Wednesday evening - 100 councillors voted for her removal and 93 were against it.

She explained that the motion of no confidence was not a matter of merit, and she would fight to overturn it.

"The residents of this Metro deserve nothing less, and we will not give up the fight. You never know, I might just be back as mayor in 10 days."

She claimed that the motion was supported by minority parties to whom the ANC had promised the positions of MMC, chief whip and other roles.

"Those who seek power are one step closer to putting their hands back in the public purse to line their pockets," she said.

Campbell added that in September the DA had brought a motion to the council to subject the councillors to lifestyle audits.

"Two weeks after the motion was adopted the ANC tabled a motion to remove us from government.

"They couldn't risk their misdeeds being uncovered and exposed by our coalition government," she added.

The chief whip of the ANC in Ekurhuleni, Jongizizwa Dlabathi, described Campbell's utterances as ambitious and as wishful thinking that would not materialise.

"She thinks she may be able to return to the mayoral position as happened in the City of Johannesburg, but she doesn't stand the slightest chance.

"We followed all the right channels, according to the standing committee, to submit the application for the motion of no confidence," he said.

He added that Campbell was using tactics to hold on to power.

"Under her leadership, people in the suburbs enjoyed service delivery, but the poor were left in the dark after she imposed high electricity tariffs. Their taps have since run dry.

"Under her leadership there was no stability as she changed four MMCs in the space of four months," he added.