South Africa: The Tears of a King

An emotional King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini broke down in tears during a prayer service on Friday ahead of his historic coronation on Saturday in Moses Mabhida stadium.

King Misuzulu was addressing a delegation of religious leaders led by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on Friday when he shed a tear in the middle of his off-the-cuff speech.

This was after the men of the cloth performed the favourite hymn of King Misuzulu's father, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, "Ungenzela Konk'okuhle", meaning "He Does Great Things For Me".

He said he was overwhelmed by the massive support he has been getting from many quarters.

"Many people have shown me love. I appreciated it. It is overwhelming for me. And it gives me the joy to see some of the familiar faces of people who stood with my father and now are standing with me," he said and then sobbed.

The coronation will see at least 48,000 people flock to Moses Mabhida stadium.

Of this, 2,500 will be dignitaries - including former heads of state.

King Misuzulu's uncle, King Mswati lll and former president of Botswana, Ian Khama, were among dignitaries expected to attend.

Izinduna (headmen), izintombi (maidens) and oMama (women) will grace the event.

On Friday, it was drizzling - which is seen as a good omen ahead of the coronation, when President Cyril Ramaphosa will hand over the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu, who is already on the throne.

He took the throne in August after performing the sacred ritual of entering the kraal (Ukungena esibayeni).

Although facing stiff opposition from his half-brother Prince Simakade, King Misuzulu, 48, is forging ahead with his coronation, which will seal his long journey to the throne.

He is the ninth king of the Zulu nation.

Siboniso Duma, MEC for Economic Development in KZN, said they expected 82,000 people in the province this weekend.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said they would leave nothing to chance, insisting that the safety of the people who would attend was his priority.

Award-winning maskandi artists, Phuzekhemisi, real name Zibokwakhe Mnyandu, Khuzani Mpungose and Sjava, will entertain the crowd.

Two hundred minibus taxis and 80 buses will ferry people from far-flung rural areas including Nongoma, northern KZN.

Buzetsheni Mdletshe, a long-time praise singer of the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, will introduce the king by shouting his praise names when he enters Moses Mabhida.

"This is a very important event in the calendar of the Zulu. My job will be to introduce the king to the ancestors when he comes out tomorrow," said Mdletshe.