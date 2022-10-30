Somalia: Mogadishu Hit By Two Car Bombs

Witnesses and police reported two large blasts in the Somali capital not far from government offices. Numerous people are believed to have been injured and killed in the attack.

Two huge explosions rocked Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, police confirmed.

Numerous people are believed to have been injured and killed in the blast, although an exact figure was not immediately known.

What we know so far

The blasts occurred in the Zobe district and appeared to target the Education Ministry.

"Two car bombs hit the walls of the ministry," police captain Nur Farah told Reuters news agency.

The Foreign Ministry is also located in the same area.

The explosions left "scores of civilian casualties," national police spokesman Sadiq Dodishe told state media. Initial reports indicate at least 10 people were killed -- including independent journalist Mohamed Isse Kona.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, although the Islamist group al-Shabab routinely carries out bombing and gun attacks in Mogadishu and other areas.

City targeted in deadly attacks

The site where Saturday's blasts took place was also the scene of a devastating truck bombing in 2017. The attack, which was claimed by al-Shabab, killed over 500 people.

The members of the militant extremist group also previously stormed Somalia's Education Ministry in 2015.

The Somali government and the United States launched a new offensive against al-Shabab. Washington has described the group as one of al-Qaida's deadliest organizations, while Somalia's government has described the operation as a "total war" against the group.

rs, zc/jcg (Reuters)