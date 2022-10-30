Kenya: Raila Revives Vote-Rigging Claims, Says His Win and That of Allies 'Stolen'

Nairobi — ODM Party leader Raila Odinga now claims that the Kikuyu Nation voted for him in large numbers in the August 9th election despite official results from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) indicating otherwise.

Speaking on Saturday in Kisumu, the opposition leader claimed that the notion that Mt Kenya region voted overwhelmingly for President William Ruto was part of a systematic rigging scheme targeting his votes.

Odinga claimed that an audit on the election would leave an egg in the face of President Ruto and the UDA Party that he accused of propagating the claims that he is unpopular to facilitate rigging of his votes.

"The Kikuyu Nation stood firm with us. There has been propaganda being peddled by the UDA Party that I was unpopular in Mt. Kenya. The Truth will come out and they will regret it. They will be ashamed. I know the kind of work we did there. I know what I am saying," Odinga remarked.

The Azimio Coalition Party presidential candidate who was floored by Ruto further indicated that the parliamentary candidates that were allied to him were targeted in the alleged rigging scheme.

"The likes of Jeremiah Kioni paid the ultimate price for standing with us. They did not loose their seats. We know what happened to their votes," Odinga added.

Kioni who was among the leaders who accompanied the ODM leader to the burial of Luo Elder Mzee Nyangaga Akoth affirmed Odinga's sentiments adding that the IEBC was complicit in the alleged scheme to deny them victory.

Kioni however indicated that despite the loss, they will stand with Odinga until he ascends to the presidency, hinting at yet another attempt in 2027 after five unsuccessful bids.

"We were not rigged, our votes together with those of Raila were literally stolen. We know that IEBC helped in the stealing but we will stand with Baba until we reach where we want to go," said Kioni.

Odinga urged leaders from his backyard not to be lured to abandon the opposition in return for development projects.

Development, he said, is an entitlement for every Kenyan owing to the fact that they pay taxes and should not be pegged to political patronage.

"Every region has a right to get development. Don't be cheated that you can only get projects done if you join the ruling side. You pay taxes, it is your right," said Odinga.