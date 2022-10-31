Africa: Ethiopian Peace Talks in SA Will Continue Into Monday

Claire Nevill/WFP
Food unloaded in Adimehamedey (file photo)
30 October 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The organisers have been maintaining almost complete radio silence about the talks, making it very difficult to assess progress.

The Ethiopian peace talks in South Africa -- which had been widely expected to end on Sunday -- will continue into Monday, sources said.

"They're not going to conclude tonight," one observer said on Sunday evening. An official familiar with the arrangements confirmed this.

It was not clear how well the discussions between the warring parties, the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray government were progressing.

"Only time will tell," an official close to the negotiations replied when asked if the talks had made any progress. Another source said the two sides "might agree to a sort of 'light' cessation of hostilities or 'days of tranquillity'. However, just rumours, and impossible to verify."

The substantive talks began in Pretoria on Wednesday after an opening ceremony on Tuesday. The mediation team is led by African Union special envoy Olusegun Obasanjo. The former Nigerian president is supported by former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and former South African deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

