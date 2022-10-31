Somalia: Somali President Visits the Site of Deadly Car Bombings

30 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU — Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud along with Galmudug state leader and ministers visited the site of twin blasts in Mogadishu on Saturday.

The president speaking to the media said at least 100 people were killed in the attack at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise in the country's deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot five years ago killed more than 500.

"We ask our international partners and Muslims around the world to send their medical doctors here since we can't send all the victims outside the country for treatment," he said.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab claimed responsibility, saying it targeted the education ministry. It claimed the ministry was an "enemy base" that receives support from non-Muslim countries and "is committed to removing Somali children from the Islamic faith."

The attack in Mogadishu occurred on a day when the president, prime minister and other senior officials were meeting to discuss expanded efforts to combat violent extremism and especially al-Shabab.

