Somalia: Turkey Condemns Deadly Attack in Somali Capital

30 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU — Turkey has condemned car bombings in Somalia's capital on Saturday which killed dozens and wounded scores.

The attack occurred on a day when the president, PM, and other senior officials were meeting to discuss combating the terror group.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and were injured in the terrorist attacks that took place today (29 October) in Mogadishu, Somalia. Some of the wounded are under treatment at the Mogadishu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital said the ministry of foreign affairs.

Ankara extended condolences to the relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Somalia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured

"We condemn these heinous terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Somalia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

