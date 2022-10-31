South Africa: Robbers Kill Seven and Wound Four in Brutal Revenge Attack

A robbery at a stall selling chicken feet left seven people dead and four more injured in Finetown, Ennerdale in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili has confirmed that the vendors apparently resisted having their chicken feet stolen and war broke out. Witnesses said the vendors threw stones at the suspects and damaged their vehicle's rear window.

In a statement, Muridili said the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has mobilised maximum resources to investigate a case of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.

"The suspects drove off and came back on foot armed with firearms. They shot at the vendors and bystanders," she said.

"Three men and a woman died at the scene while two women died on the way to hospital. Another four men and a woman are being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital."

The provincial Serious and Violent Crimes, Murder, and Robbery unit is following leads to trace and arrest the perpetrators.