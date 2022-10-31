Tanzania: Tanapa Board Demands Investigation On Mt K'njaro Fire

The Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) Board of Trustees has directed the management to conduct thorough investigation to establish the source of fire outbreak on Kilimanjaro National Park.

Speaking after visiting the site affected by the arson, including inspecting the progress made in extinguishing the fire, TANAPA Board Chairman General (rtd) George Waitara said: "besides fighting the fire TANAPA should also conduct thorough investigation to establish the source of the fire in order to contain such incidents in future."

"We value this mountain, our responsibility is to protect it to prevent further damages ... Mt Kilimanjaro is crucial for our nation and should stay safe at all costs," he added.

TANAPA Conservation Commissioner William Mwakilema said efforts were underway to contain the fire, including investigating the source of the blaze to prevent such incidents from recurring in future.

On his part, Board Member Dr Maurus Msuha, who is also Wildlife Director, commended the collaboration between TANAPA and other stakeholders.

"If TANAPA had not established good relations with other stakeholders especially from private sector it is obvious that this exercise could be very tough ... its success is an indication of good relations with other stakeholders," he said.

The fire broke out on Friday October 21, 2022 at night and could be seen from as far as Moshi town. According to reports, the fire burnt in the Moorland area, a location that accommodates plants that can easily catch fire.

Both, Tanapa and Kilimanjaro National Park (Kinapa) dispatched special task forces to extinguish it.

In October 2020, fire broke out on Mt Kilimanjaro, destroying 15 lodges as well as solar power systems and sewage infrastructure.