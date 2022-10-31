Tanzania: Sigh of Relief On Water Rationing

DAR ES SALAAM residents may breathe a sigh of relief after the regional authorities switched on a water pump for distributing water from the first water well in Kigamboni.

The development comes after a significant drop in water levels at Upper and Lower Ruvu Pump Stations which has led to substantial water rationing in Dar es Salaam, Coast and some parts of the Morogoro region.

The Upper and Lower Ruvu Pump Stations produce a total of 466 million litres per day but the production capacity has dropped to 300 million litres per day due to shortage of Vuli rains.

"The government is taking swift measures to reduce water rationing in Dar es Salaam as today we have switched the pump for distributing water in one of the wells which has capacity to produce 450 million liters per day," said Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Mr Amos Makala.

He said the water well is among the seven wells under Kigamboni water project which are expected to supply 70 million litres per day.

The RC noted that the remaining six water wells will start functioning on tomorrow, noting that by Tuesday residents pf Kigamboni,Ilala and some areas of Temeke including Kurasini will have water in their areas.

Mr Makala also directed the contractor for the project and Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority DAWASA) to work day and night to ensure that they keep pace with the government speed of addressing water deficit.

Besides, swift measures and short-term plans, RC Makala said that the government was also implementing long term measures among others construction of stalled Kidunda water dam in Morogoro which is also expected to address water shortage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I would like to assure wananchi that President Samia Suluhu Hassan is working hard to improve water supply in our region ... the process to acquire the contractor for Kidunda project has been completed and anytime the contractor will sign the agreement for commencement of the project," he said.

According to the RC, the strategic project will help to increase water availability in Dar es Salaam and Coast region and will be able to provide 1.6 trillion litres of water at full capacity.

For his part DAWASA Chief Executive Officer, Eng Cyprian Luhemeja highlighted the activities that have been completed including the construction of a 15-million-litre tank, the construction of a water pumping station, laying of water pipes from the pumping station to tanks, piping from the wells to the pumping station and installation of pumps in the water pump station.

On his part, DAWASA Board Chairman, Gen (RTD) Davis Mwamunyange expressed commitment to improve water infrastructure to match with the growing population.