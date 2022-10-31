Uganda: Nabbanja Directs Mukono Leadership to Resume Road Committee Meetings

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has directed Mukono district leadership to resume holding road committee meetings to ensure the effective development of road infrastructure.

Nabbanja with a team of senior government and NRM officials on Friday visited Greater Mukono to assess the progress of service delivery in the region.

The subregion is made up of Mukono, Buikwe, Kayunga, and Buvuma districts.

"We have intensified these engagements with you as a follow-up on the government's funds released to your districts to make sure the money is rightly utilised for the intended cause," Nabbanja said

She noted that during the recently conducted engagements in Greater Luweero and Greater Mpigi, it was discovered that a lot of money was released but can be seen on the ground.

Nabbanja stated that government has resolved to increase monitoring as a means of combating corruption among leaders, and warned that those found guilty of mismanagement of public funds will be held accountable and tried in court.

Nabbanja cautioned technocrats against conniving with political leaders to steal public resources at the expense of taxpayers, warning that his government will not relent until culprits of such crimes are apprehended.

The NRM Vice Chairman for the Central Region, Godfrey Kiwanda, called upon the local leaders to embrace and use the recently launched initiative of service delivery assessment barazas to report non-performers within their areas.

He asked the leaders to hold government accountable for its promises by reporting poor service delivery.

Kiwanda also emphasized that such engagements meant to coordinate and evaluate government pledges and programs will also help to streamline the mechanisms of work between the local leaders in the district and the central government.

"We are here to evaluate government projects. We want to make our leaders accountable for the government's funds. I urge you all to support this initiative to improve service delivery," Kiwanda said.