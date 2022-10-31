Somalia: Troops Retake Town From Al-Shabaab

The Somali forces have retaken Ali Gadud Mosque in the Middle Shabelle region this morning, where they have been struggling to control it for the past few days.

The Minister of Information of Somalia Daoud Aweys Jama said that the forces of the country and the local forces have completely taken control of the area from Al-Shabaab.

The minister who spoke to the media in Mogadishu said that Al-Shabaab has been in control of the village for years. He added that 100 militants were killed in the offensive.

Also, Daoud Aweys, said that community services will be delivered to the area, calling on the military to continue operations against Al-Shabaab.

According to reports, the military carried out a mine search operation in the area of Masjid Ali Gadud and some of them blew up, which they buried in Al-Shabaab.