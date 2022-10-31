Tanzania: Simba Seek Solace Vs Mtibwa Today

REFRESHED Simba are keen to stamp success as they host Mtibwa Sugar in a pick of the day Premier League match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The Msimbazi Street Reds eye to seek solace to the 1-0 loss they suffered to Azam in their previous match at the same venue. It was their first downfall of the season.

As such; they have devoted enough energy to outshine the Morogoro-based giants and get back to winning format though it is likely going to be a tough encounter as both sides have quality players capable to scramble for maximum points.

At a pre-match briefing on Saturday, Simba caretaker Coach Juma Mgunda remarked that his charges are ready for the match and aim to produce a win.

"What happened in our previous match against Azam is over. Tomorrow (today), we have a fresh game to play of which we need nothing other than maximum points.

"We are aware that it is going to be a tough match but all precautions have been taken to consideration for the sake of generating good results," Mgunda said.

On his part, Mtibwa Sugar Assistant Coach Awadh Juma also admitted that playing against Simba has never been an easy ride for them but they have had ample preparations.

"We are facing a wounded Simba who lost their past match hence they will come with extra effort to do well in this match... but for us, we are ready and have done our homework well in order to get something from the game," he said.

He added that Mtibwa Sugar are among the big clubs in the country which has a good legacy and players are aware of what they ought to do for the sake of getting success today.

However, a win over the Morogoro-based outfits is going to retain confidence among Simba players and technical bench members who were asked many questions by Azam in their previous game.

From seven league matches they have played, Simba have collected 14 points courtesy of four wins, two draws and one defeat which is still a good run for them.

For Mtibwa Sugar, they have engaged in nine league matches, winning four, drawing three and losing two clashes to pocket 15 points and they seem to have understood the season's league rhythm.