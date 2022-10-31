Tanzania: Samia Joins Korean Leader to Mourn 151 Killed in Halloween Stampede

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent condolences to the South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol following the death of some 151 people who were killed in a crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon district.

The crush appears to have happened when a huge crowd thronged a narrow alley near the Hamilton Hotel, the deadliest such incident in South Korean history.

"We were heartbroken to learn about the loss of about 149 lives during the Halloween festival in Seoul last night. We are joining you @President_KR and the people of Korea in mourning and grieving for this great loss. To those injured, we wish them a speedy healing and recovery," President Samia tweeted.

An estimated 100,000 people came to celebrate there on Saturday to mark the first Halloween since the start of the pandemic where gathering sizes were not limited and people did not need to wear masks outside.