Tanzania: Majaliwa Asks Diaspora to Woo More Investors

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called on Tanzanians living in South Korea to take advantage of the opportunities they have to woo more foreign investors into Tanzania.

"Use the influence and opportunities you have to attract investors and you should always talk about the good things and economic opportunities available in Tanzania without forgetting to talk about your leaders, especially commitment by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to bring development to the country," Majaliwa said.

The PM made the call when speaking to Tanzanians living in South Korea on Friday at Mondrian Hotel in Seoul as part of his work visit to the Asian nation.

"You should also be good ambassadors by abiding by laws, regulations and procedures of the countries you are residing so that you can create good image of your nation," Majaliwa insisted.

The Premier also called on the Tanzania Diaspora to build a culture of using Kiswahili as an economic opportunity because many countries are in need of Kiswahili teachers, writers, presenters and translators.

Majaliwa assured them that Tanzania is safe and President Samia is working hard to improve the livelihood of Tanzanians by continuing to move various social services closer to the people, including water, electricity and education.

On his part, Chairman of the Association of Tanzanians Living in South Korea, John Bakunda commended the government for implementing various development projects and strengthening economic diplomacy with various nations in the world.

Majaliwa left the country this week for a working trip to Seoul, South Korea as part of government's efforts to further strengthen its economic diplomacy.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office stated that among other things Mr Majaliwa could meet with his counterpart, Han Duck-soo.

Similarly, the Premier was expected to take part in a business conference as well as meet with owners of major companies and factories. He will be meeting with the Tanzania Diaspora residing in South Korea.

"Through the meetings, Tanzania is anticipated to strengthen further relations with South Korea which has existed for 30 years," noted the statement.

Besides, the country is bound to boost its trade ties and investment, seek new opportunities to grow its blue economy, tourism, arts and culture.

Data from the United Nations COMTRADE shows that South Korea imports from Tanzania was worth 25.88 million US dollars in 2021.

In his greetings while marking 30 years of Tanzania-South Korea cooperation, the Ambassador of South Korea to Tanzania, Kim Sun Pyo disclosed that the two countries established diplomatic relations on April 30, 1992 which has continued to grow in many mutually beneficial fields.

According to him, despite the Covid-19 related circumstances; there were meaningful achievements in bilateral economic relations.

"In 2021, two Korean companies were awarded new contracts in the field of repairing of Tanzanian vessels and providing locomotives to Standard Gauge Railroad project, which is the one of the most essential national development projects in Tanzania," noted Ambassador Pyo.

He, however, attributed the field of Official Development Assistance (ODA), where the Republic of Korea selected Tanzania as one of its 3rd-term priority partnership countries among 26 for the years 2021 to 2025.

Ambassador Pyo added; "Korea has therefore been sharing its development experience in various areas, such as healthcare, education, spanning agriculture, fisheries, vocational training, ICT, water management and infrastructure development through a variety of Korean organisations, including the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH)."