Tanzania: Tz to Reap Big From Samia's China Visit

A STATE visit that President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expecting to pay in China next week will open up a number of opportunities in various areas of cooperation.

The areas of cooperation include infrastructural development, agriculture, science and technology investment, business and marketing, Tanzania's Ambassador to China Mberwa Kairuki has said.

Mr Kairuki made the statement on Saturday when addressing a press conference, asking Tanzanians to get prepared for taping opportunities that will be brought during the visit.

President Samia is becoming the first state leader to visit China after completion of meetings of the Communist Party of China (CPC). It is also her first visit to the Asian giant since she assumed the presidency in March last year.

During her visit, the two countries will sign various contracts, agreements and protocols that will play a part in taking the bilateral ties into greater heights.

"Our two countries are enjoying strong ties that have brought about many benefits, President Samia's visit is proof of the trust that foreign leaders and nations have on her administration," he said.

Mr Kairuki added further that during her visit here, President Samia and her Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will also discuss various issues at global, regional and bilateral levels for win-win outcomes.

He went on to explain that trade volume between the two countries has been growing by 20 per cent in the past three years.

Last year, trade volume in the bilateral trade was recorded at 6.74billion US dollars, with Tanzania exporting more agriculture products, minerals and marine products.

The visit will also pave way for increasing Tanzania's export to China, especially on crops that are in high demand.

"Currently, China is in soybeans, whose demand is 100 million tonnes per year, it's high time Tanzanian farmers make better use of this opportunity by farming this crop, the embassy is ready to provide all the needed support," he assured.

Moreover, by October this year a total of 1,098 Chinese projects worth 9.6 billion US dollars were registered at Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) for the mainland while 15 projects of 202.2 million US dollars were registered in Zanzibar.

"The projects have created a total of 300,000 jobs for Tanzanians as a result of improving living standards of locals in both parts of the union," he added.

The diplomat explained other benefits that Tanzania has gained from China as part of its continued strategy of supporting social and economic development in the East African nation.

"Tanzania has benefited from China in so many areas, including education, health, loans and grants," said Mr Kairuki, adding that a total of 725 Tanzanians had studied in China in the past two years.

In another development, Mr Kairuki said Tanzania is expecting to receive 500,000 tourists from China by the year 2025, given the ongoing efforts being taken to market tourism destinations available in the country.

"Right now the national airline carrier Air Tanzania flies twice a week to China, plans are on cards to add one more flight here, this will enable us to meet the target of having 500,000 tourists by 2025," he explained.