Tanzania: Dar, Lilongwe Eye Smooth Trade

TANZANIA and Malawi have resolved to speed up the process of addressing various challenges facing the private sector in order to facilitate trade between the two countries.

The two countries have also agreed to use Lake Nyasa to smoothen economic opportunities, including transportation of goods, services and people for the development of citizens in both nations.

The agreements were reached during the 5th Joint-Permanent Commission for Cooperation held in Dar es Salaam on Friday, where the countries signed two agreements to collaborate on defence and security issues.

Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs Dr Damas Ndumbaro said the agreements focus on cooperation between Tanzania Police Force and Malawi Police Force as well as immigration departments of both countries.

"This meeting has enabled the two nations to agree on various areas, with the main focus being on trade, investment, defence and security, infrastructure, foreign affairs and social issues," said Dr Ndumbaro who represented Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

Dr Ndumbaro further said that other opportunities which emerged from the meeting include the intention by Malawi to use Mtwara and Mbamba Bay road in Nyasa District in Ruvuma Region to transport goods and services.

Malawi has also agreed to cooperate with Tanzania in education and training through Centre for Foreign Relations in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Ndumbaro explained that despite the existing good diplomatic relations between both countries, Malawi has showed intention of using Mtwara Port and Mbamba Bay due to the fact that the route is shorter compared to other routes the country is using to import goods.

The Minister further called on the Malawian government to continue valuing Kiswahili and stressed on its use. He also asked the country to continue teaching the language at various levels of education.

On his part, Malawian Minister for Justice Titus Mvalo said all the issues agreed upon in the meeting have been reached at the appropriate time where the Heads of State of both countries are committed to see the cooperation between Tanzania and Malawi brings economic benefits to people of both nations.

He further said that Malawi government was making efforts to promote the growth of Kiswahili in the country, among others adding the subject into the country curricular.

"One of the main quality of Kiswahili is that it has no tribalism basis, we are proud of this language... it is a traditional language with African origin which connects many people in the continent", Mr Mvalo said.

Minister Mvalo, however, called upon all sectors to ensure that they meet regularly in order to monitor implementation of all issues agreed in the meeting.

The 5th Joint-Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC) has been held for three days from October 26 to 28 this year.