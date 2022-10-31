Tanzania: Lugalo Golf Team Set Malawi Tour

TOP players from Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo golf club are in intensive training ahead of their Malawian tour.

Tanzania army golf team will face off their Malawian counterparts in the invitational golf tour.

They received an invitation from Malawi Defence Force (MDF) General Vincent Nundwa.

The three-day golf tour is set to tee off from November 4 to 6 this year at Lilongwe course.

Lugalo Chairman Brigadier General (rtd) Michael Luwongo told the 'Sunday News' that preparation for the event is in top gear as players have been in training intensively for three weeks now.

"Preparation is going on very well, we have been in intensive training ready for the same, thanks to God all the players are in good shape, we want to go out there and bring titles home," he said.

Luwongo added that they know their host has good players who are capable to give them hard time and thus have to be ready for a stiff challenge.

The Malawi battle will be the second tournament for Luwongo who made his first appearance at the CDF Trophy event at his home course early this month.

Luwongo has been a good supporter especially in promoting ladies at the club and national level and also the development of the game from the grass-roots that put Lugalo into the spotlight when it comes to the juniors' development programme.

Nundwa expressed the desire to invite their neighbouring Tanzania for the big show while in Dar es Salaam for the NMB CDF Trophy tournament.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Jacob Mkunda, has confirmed to send the Lugalo team to Malawi November this year tournament.

Mkunda stressed that Tanzania and Malawi have a long-standing relationship it was an honour to have Nundwa in the tournament who is also a golfer and promised to honour the invitation and send Lugalo team to Malawi.

Nundwa led other eight Malawian armies' delegates that include four Malawian Generals in the NMB CDF Trophy which raised the tournament status.

He said that has learned many good things that Lugalo Club has done in organising golf tournaments and wished to bring it to his country.