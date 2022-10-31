Tanzania: Simba Queens Eye to Downsize As Far Today

SIMBA Queens are brandishing their armament ahead of their game against AS FAR when the two sides meet in the 2022 CAF Women's Champions League at Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat in Morocco today.

This is a group A opening fixture and the Queens will again be in action versus Determine Girls (Liberia) on Wednesday prior to facing Green Buffaloes of Zambia on Saturday to wind up group stage assignments.

The country's envoys have already declared that their target is to reach in the semi-finals of the competition as such, the journey to fulfil their ambition begins today.

They have to excel in the group stage campaign in order to step into the knockout category and thereafter sneak to the last four phase.

The team's Head Coach Charles Lukula is also confident that his charges are going to execute a tangible performance to achieve their intended status.

Simba Queens have therefore become the first team in the country to parade at the women's champions league hence history in making as the women football continues to step up.

Mamelodi Sundowns who are defending champions of the contest are packed in group B and they face Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria in their opening match tomorrow.

Group B also contains TP Mazembe and Wadi Degla.