Uganda: KCCA Underscores Importance of Technology in Service Delivery

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director, Dorothy Kisaka has emphasised the importance of technology in service delivery in the city, calling upon people to embrace smart city, an initiative she said is the solution to most of the problems in Kampala.

She made the remarks on Saturday while meeting with residents of Nsooba in Mulago, Kawempe division where she shared with them the plans of the authority.

During the engagement, Kisaka shared the aspirations of the smart city that is aimed at transforming Kampala.

It is an operations strategy to include every stakeholder in what KCCA does in the city.

"In Kampala we are embracing technology; whatever you are doing we now need to use technology. We have come up with a number of online systems to help deliver services faster," Kisaka said.

Currently locals use online systems and apps to apply for building permits, request for sanitation services among others.

Under the Infrastructure Pillar, Kisaka said things like roads, lights, buildings and drainages must look smart and that is the essence of a smart city.

She spoke of the last pillar of people's wellbeing, and said that it is the most important pillar.

"We want people to work in smart ways and live in a smart way. We are not chasing anyone from the city, smart City thinking takes care of everything and everyone," Kisaka said.

While responding to a number of requests made by the area local leaders, Kisaka said KCCA was going to increase the number of times garbage from Mulago III is collected to deal with the issue of poor waste disposal.

Pastor Nicholas Wafula, the regional director Development Associates International (DAI) an NGO that is helping transform the communities of Mulago III through equipping youth and women with skills and capital thanked Kisaka for sparing time to come visit the area.