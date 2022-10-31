South Africa: President Ramaphosa Sends Condolences After South Korea Stampede

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of South Korea following the tragic loss of life in the capital, Seoul, during Halloween activities.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has since declared a period of national mourning following the untimely demise of more than 150 people in a stampede, with 82 injured.

According to reports, South Korea's government has since launched an investigation into one of the country's deadliest incidents in years.

The crash occurred in the nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday, where more than 100 000 people are said to have gathered for Halloween parties in the area.

"People got stuck in curved, slanted alleys, according to witnesses," ABC News reported.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa said the people of South Africa join the people of South Korea in mourning the lives lost in the tragic incident.

"President Ramaphosa wished all those injured speedy recoveries," the President's Office said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa recalled the excellent bilateral political, economic, trade and people-to-people relations between South Africa and South Korea.