South Africa: Gauteng SAPS Operations Net Over 1,000

South African Police Service (SAPS) operations have seen the arrest of over 1 750 suspects across Gauteng over the weekend.

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects were arrested in all five districts during the tracing of wanted suspects, roadblocks, raiding of hotspots, and stops and searches.

He said police in Johannesburg District arrested 536 suspects for crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, carjacking, business robbery, fraud, possession of suspected stolen property, including undocumented persons.

Meanwhile, 430 suspects were nabbed by the police in Tshwane for crimes that include business robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, driving under the influence of alcohol and dealing in drugs.

"Similar operations were conducted in Ekurhuleni District, where 397 suspects were arrested for murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of suspected stolen goods, armed robbery and undocumented foreign nationals," said Masondo.

More than 390 suspects were arrested in the West Rand and Sedibeng Districts for crimes ranging from murder, rape, and possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of drugs, assault and intimidation.

All arrested suspects will appear before different Magistrates' Courts in Gauteng in due course.

Management of SAPS in Gauteng has urged the community to continue to help the police in the fight against crime by reporting criminal activities, by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.