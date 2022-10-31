Tanzania: Ebola Scare - State Strengthens Public Health Surveillance At Entry Points

THE government has strengthened public health surveillance across the country's entry points and port services as Uganda's capital Kampala records five new cases of the Sudan strain of Ebola Virus Disease, making up a total of 126 registered, said the Minister of Health Ms Ummy Mwalimu.

Ms Mwalimu revealed that previously the focus was to contain the disease in Kagera Region, but after the new development the direction has shifted to other high risk areas including Dar es Salaam.

"Dar es Salaam among other areas is currently at high risk due to the fact that several buses and flights ply to and from Uganda to the region," said Ms Mwalimu after inspecting the Temeke Isolation Centre to learn on their preparedness against Ebola.

Elaborating further, she noted that there are about ten buses in direct journeys into the country from Uganda every day, forcing Tanzania to be on high alert, stressing that Ebola has not yet entered into the country.

Initially, the viral disease was reported in Mubende District in Uganda, some kilometres from Kampala city, before it shifted to the city.

Shedding light on the number of patients, she said 54 people had contracted the disease in Uganda and admitted, while another 12,183 contact cases and 32 deaths have so far been recorded.

She, however, disclosed the strong collaboration between the health Ministry in Uganda and Tanzania have ensured that there is no importation of the disease.

As such, the Ministry of Health in Uganda has promised to hand over the names of contact persons, which will be presented to the Immigration authority in the wake of ensuring the individuals, do not enter into the country.

Similarly, the government has already taken measures to ensure the region's rapid response and preparedness teams are on standby just in case the outbreak is reported in the country.

However, she called upon individuals who have been travelling in the disease prone countries and experiencing any suspicious symptoms to appear for checkup.

"If a person has been travelling or came into contact with individuals from the affected countries and has signs like fever, headache, diarrhoea and spotting, she/he should report for diagnosis or screening" said Ms Ummy.

She revealed that Ebola was not such a simple disease, citing statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that out of 10 infected people deaths accumulate to 40 per cent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Ebola By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But due to major advancement in its treatment, many lives can be saved, adding that currently, it has no vaccine discovered, though it exists in Uganda, adding that the ministry of health priority is to see that patients or suspects are treated and the health staff remain safe.

The Infection, Prevention and Control Coordinator at the Ministry of Health, Joseph Hokororo, noted that Ebola was more dangerous as compared to Covid-19, pointing out that its signs may be detected between 2 to 21 days known as incubation period.

"In most cases the affected parties end up on their beds and may even cause death due to severe bleeding.

"It's our hope that by strengthening surveillance we will be able to quickly detect the suspects and immediately put them in isolation." said Mr Hokororo.

Thus, he urged the public to take precautions by staying far from people who have travelled or come into contact with the affected individuals.

Commenting, Dar es Salaam Region Medical Officer, Rashid Mfaume, extended appreciation to the government for availing protective gears for health workers in containing the disease.

In particular, Temeke Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Joseph Kimaro, said that trained health staff were ready in case of any reported cases.

He said the isolation centre is installed with all necessary equipment, adding that the staff will be taking care of the suspects or patients of the ailment.