Zimbabwe: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Three Runs

30 October 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Mosaddek Hossain held his nerve, twice in the space of one legal delivery in a chaotic finish, for Bangladesh to earn a three-run win against Zimbabwe, in a men's T-20 World Cup cricket match in Brisbane today.

Zimbabwe needed 16 from the final over, and after Mosaddek got rid of Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava got a leg-bye four and slammed a huge six over fine-leg to give them a chance.

With five required in two balls, Mosaddek had a charging Ngarava stumped, bringing Blessing Muzarabani to the middle, and he had to hit the ball to the boundary to win the match.

But Mosaddek beat his big swing and the Zimbabwean was stumped off the last ball.

Or so everyone thought. But wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had collected the ball in front of the stumps, which became a no-ball, and a free hit.

The players had left the ground, the broadcasters had started setting up for the presentation ceremony, but they had to go out and the players had to come back for one more tilt.

However Muzarabani missed the last-last ball too, and the show was over.

Zimbabwe, who scored a sensational upset one-run victory over Pakistan earlier on in the week, have three points from as many games.

Scores: Bangladesh 150-7 (Shanto 71, Afif 29; Muzarabani 2-13, Ngarava 2-24). Zimbabwe 147-8 (Williams 64, Burl 27*; Taskin 3-19, Mustafizur 2-19, Mosaddek 2-34).

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by three runs.-Cricinfo.

