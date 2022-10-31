Namibia: PM Urges Wildlife Protection

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has assured traditional authorities that government regards them as important partners in preserving the country's resources. Through the traditional authorities, the government's political plans and programmes thus reach community members.

She emphasised that the government plans to assist the traditional authorities with programmes that would enable community members to benefit from wild animals and timber.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila made these remarks during a courtesy visit to chief Herman Ndilimani Iipumbu of the Uukwambi Traditional Authority at his homestead at Onamege on Tuesday.

According to her, this idea will inspire community members to live and co-exist together with wild animals.

"We assure you that we have the will and commitment to strengthen and help traditional authorities to see to it that community members are benefitting from the conservancies," said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

She also urged community members to refrain from killing wild animals in their conservancies, as they contribute to the economic upliftment of the community and country at large.

To date, tourists are not coming forth in numbers to the communities because communities have killed most of the antelopes. Tourists bring in money to local communities, she added.

"Let us take care of our conservancies. However, we realised that there is a need to continue strengthening traditional authorities to take part in programmes related to these things (conservancies) for our communities to benefit," urged the PM.

She was in the north to campaign for the Swapo vice president position.

* Malakia Nashongo works for the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in the Oshana region.