Namibia: Karibib Bids Farewell to Murdered Boy

Walvis Bay — In an emotional ceremony at the Alpha and Omega Lutheran Church in Karibib, family, friends and residents bade farewell to the little boy, Adrian Myne Oswyn (6) who was brutally murdered.

His mother, Rita Seibes (37) could barely hold it together as she was supported by family to pay last respects to her son, who she referred to as her little miracle.

Oswyn's dismembered remains were discovered floating in a sewage dam in the town days after he was reported missing.

Oswyn went missing on 4 October after visiting his grandfather. His partial remains were found days later floating in a sewage dam in a maze meal bag, about 1.2 kilometres from the Harambee location where both his mother and grandfather live.

Hundreds of messages of condolences, including that of the First Lady Monica Geingos, councillors and learners from various schools poured in for the family as they were taking him to his final resting place.

Also speaking at the funeral, community activist Siegfried Kheiseb urged residents of Karibib to help the police in solving Oswyn's murder.

"Tell them what you have seen or heard. This is not a Karibib issue as you can see. Everyone came to support this poor woman who had lost her child and if we know something, let us call the police," Kheiseb appealed.

He told the funeral goers the police can only do their job with the assistance of the community; hence, they must come forward with any information that can help solve the murder. "Maybe Oswyn was calling out to his mother and he might have trusted whoever

took him because he believed that the person will take him home. Take me home was

perhaps his last words. So let us please come forward with any small information as it can help get justice for him," Kheiseb appealed again.

Erongo Police Commander Nikolaus Kupembona yesterday told New Era there are no new developments in the case but they are following up on all information they are receiving.

"We really need the help of the community to solve the case". Anyone with information

can contact Kupembona at 081292 9295 or Erastus Iikuyu at 0812464757.