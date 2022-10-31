Rwanda: Oceania Endorses Infantino Ahead of FIFA Elections in Rwanda

25 October 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The Oceania Football Confederation president Lambert Maltock says his region is backing Gianni Infantino for re-election as FIFA boss.

All of FIFA's members will converge in Rwandan capital, Kigali, on March 16, 2023, for the FIFA Presidential elections. Oceania is supporting Infantino to maintain his position because of the developments he brought to the area.

"For all you have done for football in Oceania and for our 11 member associations, and for bringing the most prestigious FIFA Women's World Cup to this part of the world, to New Zealand in the southern hemisphere, to our world, we would like to announce officially our unanimous support for your nomination," Maltock indicated during OFC Congress.

Infantino was elected as president of the world football governing body for the first time in 2016. The Swiss-Italian succeeded Sepp Blatter.

So far, the Confederation of African Football, Asian Football Confederation , and South American Football Confederation have all come out publicly to validate Infantino.

