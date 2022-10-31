Congo-Kinshasa: UN Secretary-General Reaffirms Support to Angola's Efforts for DRC Stability

Luanda — The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has reafirmed his support to the mediation efforts of the Angolan state for the resolution of the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

António Guterres expressed this support last Saturday in a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço.

During the conversation, the Angolan Head of State took stock of the situation in the DRC, as well as briefed his latest actions to the UN Secretary-General.

Similarly, António Guterres also expressed the urgency to talk to the President of the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, as well as with the Rwandan President, Paul Kagame.

Tension in the Great Lakes Region rose earlier this year between neighbouring Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In March this year, the fighting between the DRC army and the March 23 movement (M23) restarted, which according to Kinshasa, is supported by the neighbouring country.

The conflict between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and its neighbours Rwanda and Uganda is long-standing.

Angola chairs the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region and has multiplied initiatives to pacify the region.