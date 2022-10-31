Zimbabwe: Chinhoi Cruises to 10-Shot Victory in Uganda

ZIMBABWE'S Robson Chinhoi enhanced his growing status as one of the rising golfing stars on the continent after cruising to a dominant 10-shot victory in the Uganda Open on Saturday.

The in-form player, who has already won the Kinshasa and the Lubumbashi Open in recent weeks was simply in a class of his own in the star-studded field which featured some of Africa's leading players on the Safari Tour.

He carded 69 and 70 in the opening two rounds on Wednesday and Thursday before pulling away from the rest of the field with a sizzling 66 in the penultimate round on Friday.

Starting the final day with a five-stroke lead, the 31-year-old closed with a level-par round of 72 for a tournament total of 11 under-par 277 to finish 10 strokes clear of Kenya's Simon Ngige and Uganda's Ronald Rugumayo, who were both on one-under-par.

Upon claiming the Uganda Open victory and the first leg of the Safari Golf Tours, Chinhoi expertly celebrated with a gallant dive into Lake Victoria, swimming a distance of about 25 meters.

"This is a sweet victory," an elated Chinhoi said afterwards.

This is the second victory for Chinhoi in the Uganda pro open after the heroics in 2020 during the championship played at Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

"I am happy to have yet won yet again in Uganda, coming from the victory in Lubumbashi, DR Congo. This year, we have had limited tournaments but I look forward to the upcoming Safari Tour," he added.

Another Kenyan Greg Snow came fourth on two-over-par-290 while Zimbabwean Nyasha Muyambo tied for 5th on three-over-par-291.

Zimbabwe's Visitor Mapwanya (293), Rwandan Celestine Nsanzuwera (293), Kenya's David Wakhu (294), Ugandan Phillip Kasozi (294), and US-based Ugandan Willy Deus Kitata (294) and legendary Kenyan Dismas Indiza Anyonyi (294) all occupied the top 12 slots. -- ZimSportLive