Rwanda: New British PM Vows to Pursue UK-Rwanda Immigration Plan

Rishi Sunak, the new British Prime Minister, has vowed to pursue the tough and uncompromising UK-Rwanda immigration plan designed to transfer to Kigali asylum seekers and refugees including Senegambians that crossed the English Channel.

Even though several pundits and politicians across the political spectrum have suggested that Sunak, who recently took over the position of PM following Liz Truss's abrupt resignation, would take a more "uncontroversial strategy," he did not.

Truss, the shortest serving PM in British history, served for only 45 days, following an acrimonious power struggle within the ranks of the Conservative party.

Notwithstanding, most of the analysts who relied on Sunak's "migrant background" as well as his "previous speeches" to ease the migrant tension got disappointed. Now they are describing the news as a "rude shock."

In a letter reference: Attention of Hon. R. Sunak, this correspondent had made inquiries whether there was any new proposal to change or amend the UK-Rwanda asylum agreement.

Nonetheless, reinforcing his views in a public statement, Sunak noted: "I would do whatever it takes to get the Rwanda plan off the ground and operating at scale... and pursue more migration partnerships with other countries."

Further referring to a 10-point plan on his immigration agenda, Sunak declared that "no option should be off the table," adding: "I would cap the number of refugees the UK accepted each year."

He further vowed to "tighten the definition of who is qualified to claim asylum," prompting furious response from legal professionals.

Referring to another bone of contention concerning the issue of repatriating refugees, Sunak stressed: "... withhold aid money from countries that refused to take back those whose claims were denied and criminals".

Dismissing the Tory official statement, Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party criticised the plan as a "desperate attempt to distract the country from those breaking the law... it is unworkable and extortionate for the taxpayers."

The law society of England and Wales has also vowed to prevent the plan as "it raises serious concerns for the rule of law and access to justice".

Additionally, the UN High commissioner for refugees issued a statement noting: "It is all wrong and sets a catastrophic precedent."

Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd Justin Welby said it is "ungodly."

NGO including Amnesty International denounced the statement made by the officials describing it as "dreadful."

PM Sunak is widely hailed as the UK's first British Asian PM.

Presently, he is forming his own Cabinet and so far, none of his ministers has objected to his immigration plans.

Alhagie Mbye, the Point's Europe Correspondent