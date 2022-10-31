Uganda: Security Arrests Topmost Commander for New Rebel Group

A joint security team has arrested the overall commander for Uganda Coalition Front for Change(UCFC), a newly formed rebel group that has carried out attacks on security personnel and robbing their guns.

A joint security team has arrested the overall commander for Uganda Coalition Front for Change(UCFC), a newly formed rebel group that has carried out attacks on security personnel and robbing their guns.

Formed late last year, UCFC carried out several attacks in Wakiso, Mityana and Kiboga among other places targeting mostly security officers who were killed and guns robbed.

In September, unknown assailants armed with machetes attacked police officers manning a Fika Salaama roadblock at Kiwumpa village in Luweero district cutting two police officers, killing one and two guns robbed in an incident that happened at around 11am.

According to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, following the arrest of several rebel group members, they tracked the overall commander of the group who was finally arrested last week.

"Our joint security task teams including the joint intelligence components that are carrying out counter operations aimed at dismantling activities of hostile elements in the country managed to arrest Frank Ssemwogerere David aka Ndugwa aka Colonel who is the overall commander of the Uganda Coalition Front for Change," Enanga said.

Without divulging more details about the arrest, the joint security spokesperson said Ssemwogerere as the joint commander of the new rebel group has been responsible for commanding attacks on security personnel in Wakiso, Mityana, Kiboga and Kassanda districts targeting mostly guns.

In the separate attacks, four police officers were gunned down by unknown assailants and their guns taken whereas in another incident in Wakiso, two LDU personnel were attacked, injured and a gun robbed from them.

Enanga said whereas the five guns robbed by the rebel group had been recovered earlier, the operation to dismantle the group continued, leading to the arrest of the overall commander.

"With the arrest of the overall commander, this brings the number of rebel suspects to 22 . He will be arraigned before the General Court Martial with various counts of murder, aggravated robbery, treachery and unlawful possession of fire arms slapped against him."

"We know there could be a few remnants but now that we have the overall commander, we want to call upon them to denounce their activities because it has hit a dead end."

Incident

In July, the Uganda Coalition Front for Change threw leaflets in several towns in Mityana and Kiboga announcing "a war against government."

"We have today officially launched a war against the NRM government. To Ugandan civilians, we kindly request for your assistance and maximum cooperation," one leaflet read .

Another one dropped near Mityana Central Police Station said, "Uganda is bleeding, Transition is not succession. Expect a deadly attack on this station sooner".

Since then, the hunt for the people behind the leaflets has been on .

Earlier this year, several members of the new rebel group were arraigned before the General Court Martial in Makindye and several charges read before them.

They are currently on remand.