Africa: AMAA 2022 - Nigeria Leads With Eight Awards As Tanzania, South Africa Win Big

The 2022 edition of the film awards ceremony was held at the Jewel Aeida Hall, Lekki, Lagos, with Funnybone, Chigul, and Kachi Offia as hosts.

The 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, held on Sunday, will remain memorable to attendees and winners as Nigerian films are led with eight awards.

At the awards ceremony that had King Sunny Ade serenading nominees and African film enthusiasts, and practitioners, Tanzania's 'Tug of War and South Africa's 'Surviving Gaza' came after Nigeria with four awards each, while 'Borga,' a film shot by a German director in Ghana came next with three awards.

Other films that won different categories include Somalia and Kenya's 'Ayaanle,' Senegal's 'Astel,' Uganda's 'No way out' and 'Tembele,' USA's 'Contraband' and 'Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story' and Peru's 'The Rumba King.'

The Nigerian films that won the eight awards are Bolanle Austen Peters' 'Man of God with two awards, Kunle Afolayan's 'Swallow' with two awards, Tope Oshin's 'Here love lies' with one award, Tunde Aina's 'Underbelly' with one award, Ogo Okpue's 'A Song from the Dark' with one award and Walter Banger's 'Jolly Roger.'

High points

With several nominees from different parts of Africa and the diaspora in attendance, the 2022 AMAA also had thrilling performances from P-Square twins, Choc City's Young Jon and Candy Bleakz, Zadok, and Yinka Davies.

Two of the high points of the awards ceremony include P-Square's performance and King Sunny Ade's two-time performance on the AMAA stage.

Speaking at the event, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder of AMAA and Chief Executive Officer of the African Film Academy, chided African filmmakers for shunning ego and embracing more collaborations to enhance the growth of the African film industry.

She stressed the need for African film practitioners to unite and chart a pathway for African leaders in supporting the creative sector.

The event had in attendance Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf with her husband, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, the Jury led by Keith Shiri, Shaibu Husseini and Steve Ayorinde.

Several film practitioners, including Richard Mofe Damijo, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Idowu Phillips, Bimbo Manuel, Jennifer Eliogu, David Akande and Dickson Iroegbu, graced the occasion.

Other attendees were Wole Ojo, Daniel K. Daniel, Enyinna Nwigwe, Deyemi Okanlawon, Yemi Blaq, Osas Ighodaro, Denrele Edun, Sola Fajobi, Tony Akposeri, Osita Iheme amongst several others.

Here is the list of all the winners

1. EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

Astel -Senegal

2. JUBRIL MALAIFIA AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

No Way Out - Uganda

3. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

No U-Turn - Nigeria

4. AMAA 2022 OUSMANE SEMBENE AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

Tug of War - Tanzania

5. AMAA 2022 MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN-BORN DIRECTOR LIVING ABROAD

Tope Oshin Here Love Lies

6. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT FILM

Contraband - USA

7. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

The Rumba King - Peru

8. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story - USA

9. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

Underbelly - Nigeria

10. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

Man of God - Nigeria

11. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

Angeliena - South Africa

12. AMAA 2022 BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

Tug of War - Tanzania

13. AMAA 2022 BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS

Surviving Gaza - South Africa

14. AMAA 2022 BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

Surviving Gaza - South Africa

15. AMAA 2022 BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Tembele - Uganda

16. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

Jolly Roger - Nigeria

17. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREENPLAY

Borga - Ghana

18. AMAA 2022 NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVB) AWARD

FOR THE BEST NIGERIAN FILM

Man of God

19. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/PROMISING ACTOR

Amina Mohamed- Ayaanle

20. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Adjetey Annang -Borga

21. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ijeoma Grace Agu - Swallow

22. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Eugene Boateng - Borga

23. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Ikhlas Gafur Vora - Tug of War

24. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR FIRST FEATURE BY A DIRECTOR

Ogo Okpue - A Song from the Dark

25. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Vusi Africa Sindane - Surviving Gaza

26. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

Tug of War - Tanzania