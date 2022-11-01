Africa: Three Kenyans Who Have Transitioned to CEO Roles in African Countries

Alcoholic beverage company Guinness Nigeria PLC, a Diageo subsidiary, has appointed John Musunga as the new Managing Director and CEO, effective November 1, 2022.

The appointment is a promotion for Musunga, who currently serves as the Managing Director of Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).

Following his recent appointment, he will take over the helm of Guinness Nigeria from Baker Magunda who has headed the company since 2018 and has retired.

British multinational Diageo has appointed Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) managing director John Musunga as the new chief executive officer of Guinness Nigeria Plc.

Sylvia Mulinge has arrived in Uganda to officially take over office as MTN Uganda's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She succeeded Wim Vanhelleputte who was promoted to the Operating Executive for West and Central Africa (WECA) Markets of Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, and Congo-Brazzaville within the MTN Group.

After exiting Absa Bank, Jeremy Awori was appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Ecobank. He boasts over 25 years in the banking sector after serving Absa Bank Kenya for about 10 years.

Musunga joined KBL in December 2020 taking over from Jane Karuku, who was promoted to serve as the Group MD East African Breweries Limited (EABL).

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Business Administration from the United States International University Africa.

Musunga is also a seasoned leader with local and international leadership experience. He led the business recovery from Covid-19, achieved phenomenal growth, and played a big role in implementing the firm's digital strategy to reach new audiences and enhance sales and profitability.

For the full year ended June 30, 2022, EABL reported EABL delivered its highest profit in five years of US$15.6 million, up 124 per cent.

EABL navigated rising inflation and increase in excise taxes through strategic pricing and effective cost management to post impressive figures.

Prior to his role at KBL, Musunga had a highly successful career at GSK working at senior levels in Eastern Africa, Southern Africa, and Europe.

Among other industry roles, he served as a Non-Executive Director for the Vision 2030 Board in Kenya, chaired the Kenya Association of Pharmaceuticals Industry and the Kenya HIV/AIDS Business Council.

John Musunga is not the only executive from Kenya taking up global roles, here are two more who have been appointed this year.

Sylvia Mulinge from Safaricom PLC to MTN Uganda

Telecommunications giant MTN-Uganda appointed Safaricom Plc's chief consumer business officer, Ms Sylvia Wairimu Mulinge as their new chief executive officer, replacing Mr Wim Vanhelleputte.

Wim Vanhelleputte was then promoted to a regional role as operating executive for the WECA Markets of Liberia, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, and Congo-Brazzaville within the MTN Group.

During his six years of service, Mr Vanhelleputte is said to have delivered the renewal of MTN's NTO License, the separation of the mobile financial services business from the telco business and the initial public offer and listing of the Company on the Uganda Securities Exchange according to the Monitor.

At Safaricom, Ms Mulinge was responsible for driving the consumer telecoms business, managing the overall brand, and leading the transformation of Safaricom to become a digital lifestyle enabler of consumers' lives.

She joined Safaricom in 2007 and occupied various senior roles over the years, including head of retail, head of sales, and director of consumer business. She is a graduate of the University of Nairobi, Kenya, where she received a first-class Bachelor of Science honours degree.

Jeremy Awori from Absa Kenya to EcoBank group

Jeremy Awori landed a job at Ecobank as Group CEO, to head 35 countries in which the bank is present days after resigning from the Absa Bank of Kenya. Awori will be leaving Absa in the month of October with the board now hunting for his replacement.

Awori, who has been at the helm of Absa Bank Kenya for 10 years, replaced Ade Ayeyemi. Absa Bank announced that Awori step down as the CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Awori was appointed the bank's CEO in June 2013 and has served for a decade, transforming the business. He served Absa Bank Kenya as the CEO and Managing Director for a decade after multiple leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank.

Jeremy Awori steered Absa bank's growth, and in the first half of the financial year 2022, the lender recorded growth in profit of up to KSh 6.3 billion.

Ecobank group chairman Alain Nkontchou said that Awori's success in driving results in the financial sector will steer Ecobank to the next phase.

"Jeremy Awori is a highly respected leader in the banking industry with significant achievements in his previous capacities. The Board of Directors strongly believes that his drive and a strong focus on results will be vital in steering the Group in its next phase," said Nkontchou.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Africa Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Charles Muchene, Chairman of the Board, Absa Bank Kenya PLC said: "Jeremy has been instrumental in driving significant growth and transformation of our business over the past decade and under his outstanding leadership, Absa Bank Kenya PLC has evolved into a modern-day business that all our stakeholders can be proud of."

"I am honoured to have led Absa Kenya in making a difference in our society while achieving significant commercial milestones over the past decade. I am confident that Absa Kenya will scale greater heights going into the future. I thank the Board of Absa Kenya PLC and Absa Group for the opportunity and pay special tribute to Absa Kenya staff and customers for the honour to serve," said Jeremy Awori, former CEO and Managing Director Absa Bank Kenya PLC.

Awori, who boasts over 25 years in the banking sector, welcomed the appointment, saying he is ready to transform Africa's economy through the lender.

"It is a great honour to be appointed Ecobank Group's Chief Executive Officer. I look forward to consolidating the transformation of Ecobank, a truly pan-African institution, as I contribute to the continent's economic development and financial integration," said Awori.