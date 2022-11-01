Africa: CAF General Secretary Mosengo-Omba Mourns Passing of Veteran Journalist Salif Diallo

31 October 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF is deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Senegalese-born journalist Mamadou Salif Diallo who passed on this week.

Diallo, who was the Head of Sports Department of the Senegalese Press Agency (APS) passed away was also a contributor on CAF official website, CAF Online until his passing.

CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba hailed Diallo's impact on African football journalism, praising his dedication to the game on the continent.

"We will miss Salif and we will miss his selflessness and dedication to African football. I have many fond memories of him including my first encounter many years ago in Dakar. It was clear on that first encounter that Salif was ethical, fair and robust. He asked the questions that needed to be asked without malice. He lives African football when we desperately need many people like him to change the image of our continent. We convey heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends and colleagues," Mosengo-Omba

