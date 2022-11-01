Sudanese NGO Registration Cancelled By Authorities

Khartoum — Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) cancelled the registration of the Consumer Protection Association on Sunday, after telecom companies cut off the internet connection of the Association despite a number of official complaints.

The head of the Sudanese Consumer Protection Association headed by Yasir Mirghani told Radio Dabanga that he was officially informed on Sunday afternoon, and said he would oppose it through all legal means.

A delegation of seven HAC officials visited the office of the Association in Khartoum and took the fixed and mobile assets of the Association as well as the seals, letterhead, and all documents.

Mirghani said he would appeal the decision on Monday to the HAC Commissioner-General, then to the minister, and then to the court.

Since last October's military coup, Sudanese state ministers and officials have resorted to practices used by the former regime of dictator Omar Al Bashir, such as piling on bureaucratic procedures to extract profit and attempting to interfere in NGO procurements, according to aid workers, experts, and UN agencies.

In July, Radio Dabanga reported on violent suppression of freedoms that characterised the 30-year regime of Omar Al Bashir are increasing again in all levels of society, along with friendly ties between the military and Al Bashir's ousted National Congress Party (NCP).

Under Al Bashir, the HAC was staffed by security officers who frequently denied access to NGOs and treated foreign aid workers as western spies.

Applications for Sudanese NGOs were often refused or given after "extra fees" were paid. HAC or security officers also regularly attended workshops and training, often in disguise. This caused the prominent NGO Sudanese Organisation for Research and Development (SORD) to temporarily register as a company instead of an organisation.