Malawi: Us City Declares October 29, 2022 As Malawi Seattle Association Day

In a bid to cement the relationship that exists between diaspora Malawians and in Washington, the Mayor of the City of Seattle in the United States of America, (USA) Bruce Harrell, has had declared October 29th 2022 as Malawi Seattle Association (MSA) cultural celebrations Day.

The proclamation was delivered by the Mayor's representative, Israel Rois during the Malawi Cultural Night that was hosted in Seattle by the Association last Saturday.

Speaking as guest of honour, Rois said the Mayor and City of Seattle recognized and appreciated the contribution that the MSA brings to the cultural diversity of the City.

"We appreciate your massive contribution to the city," said Rois.

Among others, the proclamation recognizes the significant contributions to the history, cultural and economic life of our great City made by the Malawian Community in Seattle; the close and fruitful relations that the City of Seattle and country of Malawi, have enjoyed for a long time.

In his remarks during the event, MSA President, Jayson Nyasulu, said the Malawian Community in Seattle has been growing at a increasing rate because Washington State is one of the most if not the most immigrant-friendly state in the US.

"When I arrived here, a few decades ago, I stayed in a few cities but noted, very quickly, that Seattle was the most welcoming of them all.

"Seattle values and promotes diversity allowing immigrant communities like ours to thrive and become self-sufficient and for reason MSA is really grateful and indebted to this City," he said

The Proclamation also recognizes the launching of the Malawi Cultural Day to be part of Cultural Festivals in Seattle, further enriching the city's multicultural heritage while building awareness and understanding across diverse groups

During the event, whose theme was "Experience Malawi the Warm Heart of Africa in Seattle", guests were treated to a dinner featuring all-Malawian cuisine as well as traditional dances performed by the MSA Cultural Troupe.

The dances included, Honala, Chioda and Ingoma.

Seattle Parks and Recreation were the main sponsors of the even with additional funding provided by 4Culture.