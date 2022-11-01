Tanzania: Dar Hospital Conducts Free Prostate Screening Camp

IN a move to complement the government efforts to reduce non-communicable diseases, the Kimara Korogwe based KAM Musika Hospital has conducted free prostate screening camp whereby 250 men were diagnosed.

The camp was set up over the weekend at the hospital premises, whereby men who are above 40 attended the free screening camp and got diagnosis and free consultations at the hospital.

Director of KAM Musika Hospital, Dr Kandore Musika, said that prostate cancer normally attacks men who are at the age of 40 and above, insisting that it was important for people of that age category to do regular medical checkup.

He said it is better to undergo medical checkup so that those who are found with the problem can get treatment at earliest stages and avoid more complications.

Dr Musika said if someone is found with symptoms of prostate at early stages, it become easy to get treatment and return to normal situation, compared to those who go to hospitals after they have developed critical complications.

He said KAM Musika Hospital organised the free screening camp to give opportunity to communities surrounding the hospital, to get access to free checkup with those found with symptoms being given chance to start medication.

"Prostate cancer normally face men who are above 40 years of age that's why we have organised this free prostate screening camp as part of social responsibility and we expect to conduct this exercise every year," he said.

Dr Musika added: "Majority of men are not aware of symptoms of prostate cancer that's why the hospital has been providing regular education to the public."

He said most men who attended the free screening camp were not aware of prostate cancer symptoms but after they were educated they promised to be good ambassadors by sharing knowledge with others.

"Someone who has prostate problem and come late to the hospital, the treatment becomes very difficult and complex compared to those who come early. That is why, we insist people to do regular check up to avoid more complications," he said

John Rwekaza (80), who was diagnosed with prostate, commended the KAM Musika Hospital move to provide free screening camp, saying that many senior citizens like him, cannot afford medical checkup regularly.

"I thank the hospital management for this kind initiative but they have to do this regularly to help senior citizens like me who are not able to pay for their medical checkup. Others should emulate this example," he said