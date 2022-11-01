Tanzania: Govt Hails Manufacturers for Prioritising Local Employment

The government has commended industrial investors in the Dar es Salaam and Coast regions for giving priority to local employment, particularly the youth.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability), Prof Joyce Ndalichako said during her two-day tour to six industries in the regions that industrial investors' efforts complement the government in creating jobs for its people.

"The move by industrial investors in the Dar es Salaam and Coast regions to give priority to local employment support government efforts in its continual endeavours to provide jobs to its citizens," she noted.

The industries and workplaces she visited included Lake Oil Group, Tanzania Ruidar Co. Limited, Tanchoice Limited, U-fresh Food Limited, Keds Tanzania Limited and Global Packaging Limited.

"I have concluded my two-day visit to the Dar es Salaam and Coast regions. The objective of the tour was to get feedback on the implementation of the labour laws and the kind of jobs created by our investors," Prof Ndalichako said.

"What has impressed me is that in all six industries visited I have seen 3000 employments created," she noted.

She said most of the employed Tanzanians are youth, something which proves that the government effectively implements its duty of putting in place a good investment climate," she argued.

However, she said there were minor shortcomings at those workplaces, including that some employers do not give employment contracts to workers, fail to submit workers' contributions to social security schemes while some places lack systems for safety and health.

Kibaha District Commissioner, Sarah Msafiri thanked the minister and reminded employers to adhere to labour laws while promising to accord them cooperation.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA), Ms Khadija Mwenda, called upon investors to cooperate with the authority to improve the workplace environment.