Tanzania: Govt Allocates 84.7bn/ - for Makonde Plateau Water Project

THE government has set aside 84.7bn/- for constructing and rehabilitating water infrastructure at Makonde Plateau Water Supply Project in Mtwara Region.

The plan is set to fulfill the government pledge of improving public water supply to end water woes in the region.

The water scheme, which situated in Mitema area in Newala District, is currently facing a crisis on its water infrastructure, as most of the equipment are dilapidated.

Director of Wate Authority Makonde Plateau Project Eng Bwire said 12.7bn/- of the funds has already been disbursed to the authority to execute the work.

The scheme serves people across many scattered homesteads and four towns in Mtwara Region including Newala, Tandahimba and Nanyamba Town Council.

According Eng Bwire, the construction and rehabilitation of the infrastructure is being conducted by China Civil Engineering Construction Company.

He said rehabilitation of the infrastructure will enable scheme to increase water production, alleviating water shortage to people. The scheme produces 65 million litres per day.

He said water requirements for Tandahimba, Newala and Nanyamba residents is around 25 million litres per day.

Minister of State President's Office (Special Duties) Capt George Mkuchika commended the government for choosing to rehabilitate the infrastructure at Makonde Plateau, saying the decision will help increase access of water supply to the people in Newala.

Capt Mkuchika, who is also the Member of Parliament for Newala Urban Constituency said worn out infrastructure of Makonde water project caused low supply of water in the area.

"I really appreciate President Samia Suluhu Hassan for dishing out the money as the rehabilitation of the infrastructure will now be providing rather sufficient and clean water supplies to our people especially women who suffer most in the wake of water crisis," he said.