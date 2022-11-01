Tanzania: Namanyere Township Faces Acute Shortage of Water

Namanyere — ABOUT 45,000 residents in Namanyere Towship in Nkasi District, Rukwa Region are facing acute water shortage for more that two consecutive months.

Worse still all water sources including wells as well as Mfili dam have dried up due to long dry spells which has hit harder in the precinct.

Mr Israel Mwaisaka a resident of Namanyere Township recounted to 'this paper' of how women trek long distance in pursuit of the precious liquid due to dire scarcity in the area.

"We have not seen any drop of water from our taps for more than two months now, worse still our mothers have to suspend their domestic chores only to look for water," recalled Mr Mwaisaka.

A surveyed carried out by this paper on Saturday show that motorbikes, bicycles as well as water bowser trucks moving from Namanyere Township to Chala Ward about 30 kilometres away to fetch water.

"Trucks, motorbikes are moving from one household to the other dispensing the precious liquid... .

A bucket of water is sold at 1,000/- some of us can only take a shower once a week because the water is very expensive some of us can't afford it "said a mother of four who introduced herself as mama Chausiku.

Similar sentiment was echoed by section of citizens interviewed separately.

"Those owning such trucks make a kill out of the business, while for us it is a burden," said Ms Jacqueline Simwela, a resident of Nkomolo area at Namanyere Ward.

Interviewed separately, a cross section of motorists expressed their joy, saying it was blessing in disguised as they purchase a bucket of water at 50/- at Chala Ward and sell the same at 1,000/- per each bucket in Namanyere Township.

Meanwhile during a Nkasi District Councilours full council meeting held in Namanyere township yesterday majority of them said scarcity of water should be addressed as an emergency which calls for a significant improvement in water supply services in the area.