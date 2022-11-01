Rwanda: Diets to Prevent Non-Communicable Diseases

Non-communicable diseases are the leading cause of many deaths worldwide and present as an emerging global health threat to day. Also known as chronic diseases, these are non-transmissible diseases of often long duration.

Chronic diseases include stroke, heart disease, cancer, diabetes, mental health condition, chronic lung disease, among others.

Although the only solution to avoid such diseases is constant check-ups, nutritionists have shared diet to include on your menu that will help you prevent such diseases.

The World Health Organization (WHO), states that 74 per cent of all deaths across the world are caused by non-communicable diseases, which is 41 million each year.

According to Olivier Kagaba, a nutritionist working with Nutrition International, the number of deaths caused by non-communicable diseases (NCDs) every year is more than threefold of Rwandan population and their treatment pose financial burden to the patients and countries.

"This is because of several factors including; nutrition transition, low access to advanced treatment technology and lack of screening program for early detection, lack of population knowledge among others" Kagaba says.

He adds that low and middle-income countries including Rwanda are mostly affected with 77% of total deaths caused by NCDs. Unhealthy diet and harmful alcohol consumption are among for modifiable risk factors for NCDs in addition to poor physical exercise and tobacco use.

Kagaba adds that healthy diet can contribute to the overall prevention of NCDs cases and curb down other metabolic risk factors. He shares what to do;

Reduction of salt intake or sodium consumption. High sodium intake is associated with increased risk of blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases including stroke. In fact, 1.8 million of deaths are associated with high sodium or salt intake globally.

Preventing and management of obesity. Instead increase consumption of vegetables and fruits.

Reduction of consumption of processed foods (energy-dense foods such as biscuits and confectionery, crisps or fast foods and processed meats), increase consumption of nutrient-dense foods instead: e.g.: beans, peas and other legumes, lean and white meat, whole grains, nuts, milk, fish and fish, fruits and vegetables.

Reduced or moderation of consumption of alcoholic beverages and maintain the eating hours. Don't take dinner/supper late at night because this is associated with slow metabolism which leads to increased risk of obesity.

People should be physically active: at least 30-60 hours per day; three (3) times a week. They should do a medical check-up for early detection and treatment.

Seek support from professional nutritionist for nutritional consultation and stop tobacco use.

World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRFI) also states that consuming predominantly plant-based diets reduces the risk of developing obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and some forms of cancer. Plant-based diets are high in vegetables and fruits, wholegrains, pulses, nuts and seeds, and have only modest amounts of meat and dairy.