Tanzania: Ruvuma RC Orders Arrest of Water Project Vandals

RUVUMA Regional Commissioner Colonel Laban Thomas has ordered an arrest of alleged criminals associated with theft of construction equipment for the water project being executed in Lituhi village, Nyasa District, Ruvuma Region.

The RC made the order over the weekend, directing Acting District Commissioner of Nyasa Azizi Mangosongo, to bring into book operators of Emirate Builder Company Limited associated with the theft of the equipment.

Colonel Thomas made the order when he visited the construction site of the project worth 6.5bn/- to inspect the progress of the project.

He pointed the workers with the construction company (Emirate Builder Co. Ltd), saying they deserve blame as they are the ones responsible with the safety of the work equipment.

He called on communities around the project to be watchful against the suspects and refrain from engaging with theft of construction materials, including vandalising water infrastructure, instead they should protect them.

Colonel Thomas said the government is incurring a lot of costs in implementing water projects to ensure provision of the service to the public, reiterating the need for the communities to protect water infrastructures.

The water project it expected to serve seven villages of Lituhi, Kihuru, Nkays, Mwera Mpya, Ndumbi, Liweta and Mbaha in Nyasa District.

Meanwhile, the RC directed the contractor undertaking the construction work for the project including the one in Liuli Village to work day and night to meet the set deadline.

RUWASA Manager in Nyasa District Mr Jeremia Maduhu said water project in Liuli valued at 4.7bn/- is expected to serve five villages of Liuli, Nkalachi, Hongi, Puulu, and Mkali A and B villages once it is completed.

The project will benefit over 25,000 people in the villages.