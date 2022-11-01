Tanzania: Govt Embarks On Amanimakoro-Ruanda Road Project

THE government has embarked on construction of a 60.4bn/- Amanimakoro-Ruanda Road in Ruvuma Region to facilitate public transport and transportation of goods in the region.

The 35-kilometre road is set to be built to the tarmac level.

Ruvuma Regional Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) Manager National Roads Eng. Ephatar Mlavi said the construction work of the road is being undertaken by China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG).

Speaking during a visit at the construction site, Mr Mlavi said the construction work is set to be completed in December 2023.

"The work is in progress and by December 2023, we are expecting the construction work to be completed," he said.

Amanimakoro-Ruanda road is a strategic and economic road infrastructure in Ruvuma Region, connecting Mbinga and Nyasa districts.

The road is mainly used to transport coal from sources in Mbinga to various regions in and outside the country.

The Amanimakoro-Ruanda Road is part of Kitai-Ruanda-Lituhi to Mbambabay through Ndumbi Port.

According Eng Mlavi, the completion of the road project would avail effective and efficient transport opportunities for the citizens, leading them to higher incomes and greater economic well-being.

Passers-by including 'wananchi' at the construction site thanked the government for embarking on the construction work of the road as it is set to facilitate transportation in the area.

"We really appreciate the government's commitment for walking its talk of constructing the road to a tarmac level as the road will indeed facilitate transportation for us," said one Halfan Omary a villager in Amanimakoro area.