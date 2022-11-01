Tanzania: NEC Nominates 10 Special Seats Councilors

THE National Electoral Commission (NEC) has nominated 10 special seats ward councilors to fill the vacancies in 10 councils of Tanzania Mainland.

According to a statement issued by NEC and signed by the Director of Election, Dr Charles Mahera, the nomination was held during the commission meeting held on October 29 this year.

He said the appointment was done after NEC received a letter from the Minister in charge of Local Government with reference number CCB.126/ 443/01 dated September 12, 2022, informing about the vacant positions of Special Seats councilors in ten councils of Mainland.

It said NEC has made the nomination by abiding by laws governing Local Government Elections.

The nominated Special Seats councilors who are also Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) members with their district councils in brackets are Lidia Msongele (Mbeya), Mariam Makasi (Mpwapwa), and Bahati Shaban (Nzega).

Others are Sauda Irumba (Kaliua) Theresia Mlay (Moshi), Monica Madiwa (Handeni), Hajida Ngope (Tandahimba) .

The list also include Hapines Kingu (Iramba) Zainabu Mabrouck (Kongwa) and Zainabu Orty (Dar es Salaam City Council)

NEC is an autonomous government institution established in 1993 under Article 74(1) of the 1977constitution of Tanzania with the vision of "A credible electoral system that ensures free and fair elections." And the mission is to supervise and coordinate the conduct of elections in accordance with legal provisions to safeguard democracy for the benefit of citizens and candidates.