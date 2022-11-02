Tanzania: Zanzibar Authorities Move to Curb Measles, Ebola

ZANZIBAR First Vice President Othman Masoud has urged members of the public in isles to take precautionary measures against measles and Ebola, which has been reported in neighboring Uganda.

Equally the Isles government has prohibited entrance of visitors from neighbouring countries for the planned 'Ijitmai (Muslim lecture gathering) scheduled to start on Friday.

The VP visited Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital in Stone Town where he was informed that at least eight children had died out of 1,315 who contracted measles this year.

He was informed that the Ministry of Health in Zanzibar plans to conduct mass vaccination against measles starting November 10 this year as e measures to contain the disease.

Paediatrician Dr Zubeida Mohammed Hussein said that the disease affects most children under the age of five and that about 300 cases of measles are reported every month.

According to the Director of Prevention and Health Education, Dr Salim Nassir Slim, measles outbreak was reported in Unguja West A and West B districts, and that it is attributed to some parents ignoring vaccination schedules which aimed at preventing the children against the disease.

"It is sad that we have lost children from preventable death. Let us take serious measures to stop measles," Vice President said, adding that people must observe precautions to prevent Ebola- the Sudan ebolavirus spreading to the neighbouring country of Uganda.

The isles minister for Health Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui issued a temporary ban for travelers from neighboring countries particularly Uganda to attend this year's Ijtmai in Zanzibar. Ijtmai is a special Muslims gathering that attracts Muslims from different countries.

"The government will take serious action against local people who allow in visitors without permission. We must all be responsible in protecting the country, ourselves and children. We should also pray to our Almighty God for protection," Mazrui said.