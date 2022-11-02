South Africa: Cape Town Skateboarder in the Guinness World Record Books Again

1 November 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

Born with chronic asthma, Jean-Marc Johannes was not allowed to play any sport despite his longing to be active. Now he is a multiple Guinness World Record holder for skateboarding and has his sights set on the next Olympic Games.

Jean-Marc Johannes grew up in Athlone, watching his friends play rugby, soccer and every other sport they could. He was not allowed to join in on the fun because of chronic asthma.

"I was actually told not to really pursue any kind of sports because it could possibly aggravate the situation," he told Daily Maverick.

However, his whole life changed at about nine years old when he discovered a sport he enjoyed and could do on his own.

"When I saw skateboarding, I originally saw it at school, I saw kids doing it. I took to it very differently, I thought it's something I can do in my own space, at my own pace, my own time," Johannes said.

"I went home, I asked my parents if I could get a board and my parents went into the garage and they took out their old board from when they were younger - they used to skate. It obviously wasn't the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.