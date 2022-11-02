South Africa: Cape Town Skateboarder in the Guinness World Record Books Again

Born with chronic asthma, Jean-Marc Johannes was not allowed to play any sport despite his longing to be active. Now he is a multiple Guinness World Record holder for skateboarding and has his sights set on the next Olympic Games.

Jean-Marc Johannes grew up in Athlone, watching his friends play rugby, soccer and every other sport they could. He was not allowed to join in on the fun because of chronic asthma.

"I was actually told not to really pursue any kind of sports because it could possibly aggravate the situation," he told Daily Maverick.

However, his whole life changed at about nine years old when he discovered a sport he enjoyed and could do on his own.

"When I saw skateboarding, I originally saw it at school, I saw kids doing it. I took to it very differently, I thought it's something I can do in my own space, at my own pace, my own time," Johannes said.

"I went home, I asked my parents if I could get a board and my parents went into the garage and they took out their old board from when they were younger - they used to skate. It obviously wasn't the...