South African Social Security Agency On Status of R350 Grant

press release

The date that appears on a status of R350 grant is not a payment date

South African Social Security Agency in Mpumalanga would like to inform R350 SRD grant beneficiaries that the date that appears on a status of R350 grant is not a payment date but it is a date where the grant was captured in the system. After the grant is captured in the system the beneficiary can receive the SMS at any time.

This is not a payment date. Beneficiaries must wait for SMS payment before they go to withdraw the grant in merchants or banks. This caution and awareness is created to assist beneficiaries not to incur unnecessary costs and fruitless travelling which results into many complaints received to date.

The Agency is reminding the beneficiaries to check their contacts details to ensure that they are still correct.

To verify or change contact details beneficiary must login to the official website which is https://srd.sassa.gov.za.Beneficiaries

For more information contact our toll free number: 0800 60 10 11 or 013 574 9428/9363 from 07:30 - 16:00 during week days Monday - Friday.