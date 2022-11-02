Somalia, Kuwait Discuss Bilateral Ties and War On Al-Shabaab

1 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The minister of foreign affairs Abshir Omar Haruse held a meeting with his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday in Algeria.

The top diplomats have exchanged views on bilateral relations and ways to cooperate in various fields, including the fight against Al-Shabaab, debt relief, and the education sector.

Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Saturday's two car bombings in Mogadishu's K-5 junction.

They also discussed how to strength the diplomatic ties between Somalia and Kuwait.

Somalia has been seeking support from the Arab world for its quest for stability and debt relief to stand again on ist feet after three decedes of bloody conflict.

