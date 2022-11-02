Eritrea: Training On Agricultural Business Administration to Women

1 November 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean Women Agribusiness Association in cooperation with the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers organized training from 20 September to 31 November to over 40 women focusing on business administration and initiating agricultural activity.

According to Ms. Senait Tesfaldet, chairperson of the association, the objective of the training was to enable women that want to engage in the business have basic knowledge and to those that are already in the business to further develop their capacity.

Ms. Senait also called on the trainees to apply the training they received in developing their activities and expressed readiness of the association to stand alongside them in all their endeavors.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, said that the Ministry of Agriculture in cooperation with partners will continue encouraging the participation of women in agricultural activities and expressed readiness of the Ministry to support them in all their agricultural activities.

The Eritrean Women Agribusiness Association was established in 2003 and comprises women that are engaged in agricultural business.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.