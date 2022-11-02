Africa: Who Will Make the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage?

1 November 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The race for group stage berths in this season's TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will intensify this Wednesday with the first leg matches of the additional second preliminary round set to be played.

There will be several interesting fixtures rolled out with several big names looking for redemption.

Deprived of a place in the Champions League, TP Mazembe will hope for better fortunes as they take on South African debutants Royal AM in the first leg in Lubumbashi. The Congolese giants failed to make it into the group phase of the Champions League after losing on post-match penalties to Ugandan side Vipers.

And now, pressure will be on them to ensure they don't miss the group phase of this tournament too.

In other fixtures, the Ivorian derby pitting ASEC Mimosas and SC Gagnoa promises fireworks.

Just like Mazembe, Asec failed to make the group phase of the Champions League and dropped down the Confederation Cup, with their local rivals Gagnoa having progressed after edging out Algeria's JS Saoura by a solitary goal.

Asec will play host in the first leg on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nigerian clubs Plateau and Rivers United will be up against Libyan opponents, taking on Al Akhdar and AL Nasr respectively.

In Johannesburg, Cape Town City will play host to Algerian giants USM Alger in another tie that promises to be massive.

Meanwhile, defending champions RS Berkane of Morocco will be up against Tunisia's US Monastir in a North African derby. Berkane needed the away goal rule to push through into the additional second round against Kwara United of Nigeria while Monastir dropped from the Champions League after losing to Al Ahly of Egypt.

The return matches of this round will be played on November 9.

Fixtures (GMT)

13h00

Flambeau du Centre vs Motema Pembe

TP Mazembe vs Royal AM

Rivers United vs Al Nasr

Royal Leopards vs Real Bamako

Young Africans vs Club Africain

14h30

RC Kadiogo vs St Eloi Lupopo

15h00

Djoliba vs FAR Rabat

ASKO vs CS Sfaxien

Plateau vs Al Akhdar

Primeiro Agosto vs Future FC

15h30

AS Nigelec vs Pyramids

16h00

ASEC Mimosas vs SC Gagnoa

Cape Town City vs USM Alger

17h00

Al Ahli Tripoli vs Marumo Gallants

US Monastir vs RS Berkane

