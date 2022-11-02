Africa: Who Will Make the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage?

The race for group stage berths in this season's TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will intensify this Wednesday with the first leg matches of the additional second preliminary round set to be played.
There will be several interesting fixtures rolled out with several big names looking for redemption.
Deprived of a place in the Champions League, TP Mazembe will hope for better fortunes as they take on South African debutants Royal AM in the first leg in Lubumbashi. The Congolese giants failed to make it into the group phase of the Champions League after losing on post-match penalties to Ugandan side Vipers.
And now, pressure will be on them to ensure they don't miss the group phase of this tournament too.
In other fixtures, the Ivorian derby pitting ASEC Mimosas and SC Gagnoa promises fireworks.
Just like Mazembe, Asec failed to make the group phase of the Champions League and dropped down the Confederation Cup, with their local rivals Gagnoa having progressed after edging out Algeria's JS Saoura by a solitary goal.
Asec will play host in the first leg on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Nigerian clubs Plateau and Rivers United will be up against Libyan opponents, taking on Al Akhdar and AL Nasr respectively.
In Johannesburg, Cape Town City will play host to Algerian giants USM Alger in another tie that promises to be massive.
Meanwhile, defending champions RS Berkane of Morocco will be up against Tunisia's US Monastir in a North African derby. Berkane needed the away goal rule to push through into the additional second round against Kwara United of Nigeria while Monastir dropped from the Champions League after losing to Al Ahly of Egypt.
The return matches of this round will be played on November 9.
Fixtures (GMT)
13h00
Flambeau du Centre vs Motema Pembe
TP Mazembe vs Royal AM
Rivers United vs Al Nasr
Royal Leopards vs Real Bamako
Young Africans vs Club Africain
14h30
RC Kadiogo vs St Eloi Lupopo
15h00
Djoliba vs FAR Rabat
ASKO vs CS Sfaxien
Plateau vs Al Akhdar
Primeiro Agosto vs Future FC
15h30
AS Nigelec vs Pyramids
16h00
ASEC Mimosas vs SC Gagnoa
Cape Town City vs USM Alger
17h00
Al Ahli Tripoli vs Marumo Gallants
US Monastir vs RS Berkane